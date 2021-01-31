Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Achieves $430,337.17

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Tornado token can now be bought for approximately $71.72 or 0.00213112 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $430,337.17 and approximately $860,423.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00267889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038593 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.