Genesis Vision Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00007743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

