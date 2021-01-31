Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.00 million and $98,325.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00885520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.78 or 0.04350339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

AXIS is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.