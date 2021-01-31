Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.22 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $78.34 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00188260 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $863.61 or 0.02570160 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

