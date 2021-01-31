Nexxo Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million (NEXXO)

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxo is a blockchain powered platform that provides financial and payment solutions to small businesses, ranging from corporate cards to point-of-sale systems. These solutions aim to help grow small businesses’ operations, lower their costs and manage their surrounding ecosystem. NEXXO is an Ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Nexxo

Nexxo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexxo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

