Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Infinera also posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFN. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $86,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Infinera by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Infinera by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 2,756,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,315. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

