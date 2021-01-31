$0.10 EPS Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. FireEye reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

A number of brokerages have commented on FEYE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FireEye by 186,954.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FireEye by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,095 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,624,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in FireEye by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 521,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,302. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

