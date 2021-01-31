Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) versus Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Financial Review

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Galileo Acquisition and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 0 3 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Paya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Risk and Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Paya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 72.00

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

