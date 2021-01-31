Nuggets (NUG) Hits One Day Volume of $92.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Nuggets has a market cap of $908,172.03 and approximately $92.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00131969 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00267889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038593 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

