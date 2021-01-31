Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $379,152.00 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $18.16 million and approximately $379,152.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.04 or 0.04394117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

