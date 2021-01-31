MyBit (MYB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. MyBit has a market cap of $191,827.11 and $7.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MyBit has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyBit coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.04 or 0.04394117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019816 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MYB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

