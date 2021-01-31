BitDegree Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One BitDegree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $233,367.55 and approximately $12.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDegree has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitDegree

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

