Juventus Fan Token Price Tops $7.98 on Major Exchanges (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $4.02 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $7.98 or 0.00023923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00270330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038889 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

