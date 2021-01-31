Vidulum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,030.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Vidulum has a total market cap of $138,494.05 and $15,030.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001216 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

