Scry.info Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,586.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $862,172.74 and $46,586.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00893085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04402849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030665 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.