Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 12.6% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for about $40.65 or 0.00121615 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $496,664.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00132866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00269360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00067652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039111 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 93,888 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

