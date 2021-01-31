Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.97 Million

Brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce $508.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.54 million and the highest is $517.40 million. Air Lease reported sales of $548.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE AL traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 699,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after buying an additional 1,666,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 500,702 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $13,239,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,129,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,226,000 after buying an additional 444,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 155,106.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

