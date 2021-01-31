$115.83 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report sales of $115.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.33 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $53.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $273.22 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $415.64 million, with estimates ranging from $393.26 million to $438.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,947. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock worth $7,363,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.