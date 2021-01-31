Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Thingschain has a market cap of $92,081.33 and approximately $4,538.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,955.41 or 1.00208475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024624 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00029853 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000234 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

