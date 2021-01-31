BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One BIDR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $3.77 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00274135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040448 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 40,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIDR Token Trading

BIDR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.