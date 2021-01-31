$117.97 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post sales of $117.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.70 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $124.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $502.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $122.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,647. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.