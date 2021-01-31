Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $302.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.10 million and the highest is $307.50 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $288.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

GLPI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.13. 1,090,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,704. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.