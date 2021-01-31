$722.37 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $722.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $726.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.13 million. Fortinet posted sales of $614.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $144.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,439. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

