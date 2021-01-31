Bidesk (BDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $184,558.18

Bidesk (CURRENCY:BDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Bidesk has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bidesk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bidesk has a market cap of $184,558.18 and approximately $6,314.00 worth of Bidesk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00134245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00274135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Bidesk Profile

Bidesk’s total supply is 99,977,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,977,478 tokens. Bidesk’s official website is www.bidesk.com . Bidesk’s official message board is bidesk.zendesk.com/hc

Bidesk Token Trading

Bidesk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bidesk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bidesk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bidesk using one of the exchanges listed above.

