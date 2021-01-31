Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 48.5% in January

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 91,875 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PW traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 62,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,960. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

