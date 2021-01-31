Bitrue Coin Market Cap Achieves $3.06 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $4.08 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00899393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.87 or 0.04413011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030292 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 80,519,128 coins. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

