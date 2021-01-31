Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,400.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.