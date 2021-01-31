Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.43 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $125.38 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,829.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,297.63 or 0.03952663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.45 or 0.00391274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.89 or 0.01202851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.00535975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.15 or 0.00420801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00259809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,756,638,676 coins and its circulating supply is 23,766,484,771 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

