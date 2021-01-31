Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Up 30% Over Last Week

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $14.92 or 0.00045448 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $19.09 million and $10.94 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00134334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00274340 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00067806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,304,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,279,786 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

