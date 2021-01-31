Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,479.46 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,518.58 or 0.99801390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00024388 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029373 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000266 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

