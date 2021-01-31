W Green Pay (WGP) Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $119,337.52 and $22,303.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 43.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00901657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.62 or 0.04387598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030589 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay's total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay's official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay .

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

