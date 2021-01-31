Egretia (EGT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.88 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Egretia has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.79 or 0.00901657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.62 or 0.04387598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030589 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

EGT is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.