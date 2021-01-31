Zuflo Coin Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Zuflo Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $66,682.73 and $19,649.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00048540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00134464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00276342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00067992 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00038914 BTC.

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

