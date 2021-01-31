-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Fly Leasing posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million.

Several research firms recently commented on FLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of FLY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 312,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,365. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $294.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

