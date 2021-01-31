C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $85.56. 2,347,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

