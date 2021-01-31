Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 103.6% in January

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Leading Edge Materials stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 67,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,619. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Leading Edge Materials has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.33.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.