Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Update

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the December 31st total of 195,800 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $10.60. 157,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. Myomo has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myomo will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

MYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

