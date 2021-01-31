Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in January

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 839. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

