Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 62.6% in January

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the December 31st total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 839. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

