Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE LSI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,287. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $44.87 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

