Kuai Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.32 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00899393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.87 or 0.04413011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

