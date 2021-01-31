Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to post $249.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $246.60 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $272.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 831,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,122. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -91.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

