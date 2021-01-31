$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.35 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.65. 10,353,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

