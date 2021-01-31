Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $344.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.60 million. Forward Air reported sales of $381.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 83.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 302.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 22.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 110,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $82.32.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

