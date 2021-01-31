Analysts Expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will announce sales of $499.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $509.00 million. TCF Financial reported sales of $538.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TCF Financial.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.