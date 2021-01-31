ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 158.7% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $7.57. 96,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,078. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

