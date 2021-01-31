Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in January

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Leoni stock remained flat at $$3.39 during midday trading on Friday. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156. Leoni has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

LNNNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leoni from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, January 25th.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

