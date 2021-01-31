H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,500 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the December 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,035.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

HISJF stock remained flat at $$17.38 during trading on Friday. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

