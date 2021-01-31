Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NXQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 25,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,414. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

