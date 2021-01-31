IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Up 40.5% This Week (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $763,461.80 and $39,509.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.09 or 0.00897133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.80 or 0.04394302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020887 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00030338 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

