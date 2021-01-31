Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.96 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $33.21 million and $6.96 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Axie Infinity Token Trading

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

